A Western Conference showdown on Thursday's NBA schedule has the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs (19-34) have lost eight in a row in addition to losing No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg (foot) to injury through the All-Star break. The Lakers (32-21) have dropped back-to-back outings, which followed a three-game winning streak. Luka Doncic (hamstring) is out and won't get to face his former team, while LeBron James is not on the injury report after missing Tuesday's game, and Deandre Ayton (knee) is listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers have won each of the last four meetings, including the two this season. The latest Mavericks vs. Lakers odds list L.A. as the 7.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 236.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Mavericks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Mavericks vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Lakers spread Lakers -7.5 at DraftKings Mavericks vs. Lakers over/under: 236.5 points Mavericks vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -317, Mavericks +253 Mavericks vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Mavericks vs. Lakers streaming: Prime Video

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make Lakers vs. Mavs picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Mavs vs. Lakers 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (236.5 points). Just three teams have hit the Over had a higher percentage than the Lakers (56.6%) this season. At home, Los Angeles is even more prone to eclipsing the total as its 17-7 Over mark at Crypto.com Arena is the best home Over record in the league. Meanwhile, Dallas has seen the Over hit in each of its last three contests.

Each team is projected to have five players reach double-figures, with two participants eclipsing 23 points. While the Lakers are projected to have the top two scorers, they are also very giving on the defensive end, ranking 27th in field goal percentage allowed and 23rd in 3-point percentage allowed. That allows the Over to hit in 54.9% of simulations.

It also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Mavs, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavs vs. Lakers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.