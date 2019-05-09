Lakers moving on from Tyronn Lue becomes latest installment of bizarre saga

The Los Angeles Lakers front office dysfunction is on full display, with recent reports indicating that they were going to -- and then didn't -- sign Tyronn Lue to be their next head coach only adding fuel to the fire. Lue signing with the Lakers would have been funny enough, given the LeBron James GM jokes folks can't help but make, but the sides not being able to come to terms only exacerbated the tumultuous situation.

It's been a rough year in La La Land since James signed, with him missing about a third of the season due to injury, the Anthony Davis trade deadline fiasco, the Lakers missing the playoffs and Magic Johnson abruptly stepping down from his president of basketball operations position -- all of which has all gone down extremely publicly.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the disasterpiece that is the Lakers right now, and how they've butchered every part of their half-hearted rebuild. Now, Bell thinks that trading LeBron might even be on the table.

"Can't get Ty Lue -- you got a young coach -- makes sense for the Lakers to see what they can get for LeBron," Bell said. "Start that thing from scratch. For LeBron ... Now you're sitting around like 'I got Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram with blood clots, Kyle Kuzma, no coach that I know can get this done ... If there's anybody out there that could use me that could win, let's go. Let's ride' I just think it's a mess."

The LeBron-Lakers experiment may be doomed to fail barring some miracle signings. With that being said, James isn't getting any younger, so he needs to look for answer right now.

