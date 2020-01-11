Lakers name Rob Pelinka Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, extend his contract

When Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down from his post in the front office for the Los Angeles Lakers, the widespread assumption was that he would be replaced by a name of similar stature league-wide. Names like Bob Myers, Jerry West and Pat Riley were thrown around by fans and media alike, but as the weeks and months passed, it became clear that the Lakers had no plans to look outside of the organization for a new leader. Instead, they leaned on someone who was already in the building.

Rob Pelinka was Johnson's general manager and has been connected to the organization through his representation of Kobe Bryant for over two decades. Without hiring a replacement for Johnson, the task of rebuilding the roster last offseason fell on Pelinka. Fortunately, he was up to it. The Lakers acquired Anthony Davis in June, filled out the supporting cast in July's free agency and currently are the team atop the Western Conference with a record of 30-7.

Given the success the team has had under his watch, owner Jeanie Buss decided to make it official. On Friday, she named Pelinka Vice President of Basketball Operations, effectively making him Johnson's replacement and ensuring that they would not hire a basketball executive above him for the time being. The team has also given Pelinka a contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Buss released the following statement on the move.

"I'm extremely pleased with the work Rob has done in order to put this franchise in a position for success, "said Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss. "His strong leadership skills, as well as his commitment to building a winning culture, both on and off the court, have brought us one step closer to being a championship-caliber team and I look forward to our continued work together."

While Pelinka nominally holds the highest-ranking role in the front office, the Lakers operate as a consortium when it comes to basketball matters. Former Lakers forward and assistant coach Kurt Rambis wields meaningful power in the organization, as does his wife, Linda, who has been Buss' longtime advisor and close friend. Johnson spoke publicly about his clashes with Tim Harris, the team's COO, for his involvement in basketball matters. Two other members of the Buss family are also highly involved in basketball decisions: Joey, the president of the South Bay Lakers, and Jesse, the team's assistant general manager.

That structure likely played a role in the Lakers deciding not to bring in the sort of executives that they were linked to. After granting autonomy to Johnson and her brother, Jim Buss, Jeanie Buss likely preferred the notion of splitting power among a number of people and making decisions as a group.

If that is the process that led to this season's 30-7 start, then it was clearly the right idea. This is the best season that the Lakers have had since Bryant's peak. With James and Anthony Davis leading the way, they have a very real chance to win the championship. Now the Lakers have ensured that the person most responsible for building the team that could end that 10-year championship drought won't be going anywhere any time soon.