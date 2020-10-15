For the first time in a decade, the Los Angeles Lakers are the NBA Finals champions after their 4-2 series win over the Miami Heat. In a season many weren't sure would even be carried out in full due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lakers dominated throughout the playoffs and brought home their 17th championship.

With their banner year, the Lakers tied rival Boston Celtics for most franchise championships and LeBron James secured his fourth ring. James' fourth championship comes against his former team, a team he won two rings with.

The postseason and Finals were unique in many ways, from the bubble, to the paused season and the storylines in between.

The death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at the beginning of the year made LA's championship run more emotional and nostalgic, as No. 24 was on that last championship team. The Lakers found way to honor Kobe throughout the season, including their "Black Mamba" jerseys during the playoffs and Finals.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is not yet safe to hold a championship parade for the city, but fans are still finding ways to celebrate this unique season.

Fans can still show their purple and gold pride with the newest championship gear.

Even the apparel this season is unique, with T-shirts featuring Mickey Mouse, as a nod to the bubble being in Disney World, and masks, given mandates throughout the country.

Head over to CBSsports.com to check out all the latest in jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, hats, masks, towels, replica trophies, flags and more.

Here is a preview of the gear:

CBSSports.com

CBSSports.com