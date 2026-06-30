What's next for Lakers after LeBron James? 'A-list center' is top priority, but landing one won't be simple

LeBron James is taking his talents elsewhere, so the Los Angeles Lakers' mandate this offseason is straightforward: Build around Luka Dončić.

The Lakers have already secured a co-star for Dončić. Austin Reaves agreed to a four-year max contract last week. Beyond Dončić and Reaves, though, they have seven players on the roster -- Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Deandre Ayton, Dalton Knecht, Bronny James, Adou Thiero and rookie Cameron Carr -- and Los Angeles might not see any of them as a long-term starter.

This means that, with $52 million of cap space at their disposal (accounting for Reaves' cap hold and nobody else's), the Lakers could target just about anybody in free agency and on the trade market. Naturally, they will be more interested in players who are in or approaching their prime years and can complement ball-dominant playmakers.

One big question: Can they find Dončić a pick-and-roll partner? A source close to Dončić told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that Dončić's "first and foremost desire is an A-list center."

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Los Angeles is scheduled to talk to restricted free agent Jalen Duren on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. Duren was an All-Star and made the All-NBA Third Team this past season, and he doesn't even turn 23 until November. Guys like this are typically not available, but, after Duren's poor offensive showing in the playoffs -- in which opposing defenses flagrantly ignored the Detroit Pistons' perimeter players and took away his rolls to the rim -- maybe the Lakers have an opportunity.

They cannot get Duren, however, without Detroit's cooperation. If he signs an offer sheet from Los Angeles, the Pistons can simply match it and retain him. And the Pistons have shown no interest in a sign-and-trade, according to ESPN.

Dončić is a fan of Duren's game, according to The Athletic. To acquire him, though, they'll need to offer him a contract Detroit won't match or a trade it won't turn down. It's not clear how realistic either scenario is.

Restricted free agents rarely change teams. Los Angeles, however, is reportedly interested in two RFA centers. It is expected to meet with Walker Kessler on Tuesday, according to The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

Kessler turns 25 next month. He played just five games for the Utah Jazz last season before having season-ending shoulder surgery, but is one of the league's best rim protectors when healthy. He would be a killer lob threat next to Dončić, but he is not in the same class as Duren when it comes to scoring and short-roll playmaking.

Two weeks ago, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that the Jazz had offered Kessler a five-year, $140 million contract, but he was looking for more. The dynamic here is more or less the same as the Duren situation: The team is offering less than the RFA wants, but that doesn't necessarily mean the team is willing to let the RFA go. It is notable, though, that Utah agreed to a deal with another center on Monday: Jusuf Nurkic is coming back on a two-year, $22 million contract.

The Lakers are also interested in Mitchell Robinson, per The Stein Line. Robinson just won a title with the New York Knicks, but he might be on his way out because owner James Dolan wants the champs to stay below the second apron.

If he can stay healthy, the 28-year-old Robinson would make a ton of sense with the Lakers. At his best, he's a game-changing offensive rebounder, a top-tier rim protector and exactly the kind of player who would feast off of lobs from Dončić. Los Angeles could live with his terrible free-throw shooting because of everything else he brings to the table.

Durability, though, is a real question. If the Lakers envision Robinson playing more than 20ish minutes a night, how confident are they that they can keep him on the court?

Los Angeles is also interested in Sandro Mamukelashvili, according to The Stein Line. Mamukelashvili, 27, is nominally a big man, but he's not a shot blocker and not a lob threat. If the Lakers sign him, it will be to give the team a different look. He's a skilled big who can stretch the floor, serve as an offensive hub and create off the bounce.

Last season with the Toronto Raptors, Mamukelashvili was one of the league's most productive reserves. He played far more minutes than he did in any prior season, was more efficient than ever before and made 38.9% of his 3-point attempts.

Los Angeles could also bring back center Jaxson Hayes, who recently became a Slovenian citizen.

I wouldn't call Dean Wade a center, but he can slide up to that position in small-ball lineups and, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Lakers will be one of his suitors in free agency. Wade has lasted seven years in Cleveland largely because of his defensive versatility, a clear area of need for Los Angeles.

Other non-bigs that the Lakers have reportedly looked at include the Denver Nuggets' Cam Johnson (per HoopsHype), restricted free agent Tari Eason (per Yahoo Sports' Kelly Iko), free agent Quentin Grimes (per The Stein Line) and free agent Ziaire Williams (per The Athletic's Dan Woike). Johnson, like almost everybody else in Denver, is a trade candidate. In theory, the front office could also throw an offer sheet at restricted free agent Peyton Watson and/or go after other UFAs -- Kelly Oubre Jr. and De'Anthony Melton seem like sensible targets.

And then there are the other familiar faces. Yes, the Lakers are looking for upgrades, but that doesn't mean that they can't re-sign Rui Hachimura and/or Luke Kennard. The same is technically true for Marcus Smart, who declined his $5.4 million player option, but multiple outlets have already linked Smart to the Houston Rockets.

Los Angeles has the cap space to make a big splash to begin the post-LeBron era. Free agency, however, is not what it used to be, with stars now tending to sign extensions and change teams via trade. There is an argument, then, that they'd be better off trying to hit singles than taking a big swing at someone like Duren or Watson. Given the money they've committed to Dončić and Reaves, though, it'll be a long while before they have this much financial flexibility again.