Lakers, not Cavaliers, have best odds for free agent point guard Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose is one of the few big-name free agents left on the market, and the Cavaliers and Lakers have reportedly been pushing hard to get the 28-year-old, injury-plagued former MVP.

In addition to the Cavs and Lakers, the Bucks and Bulls also have been reported as potential suitors for Rose, who averaged 18 points for the Knicks last season after spending his first eight years with the Chicago Bulls. Rose's destination is one of the most intriguing free agent decisions remaining this summer, and SportsLine has broken down the odds (courtesy of BookMaker.eu) for where he'll land.

Los Angeles Lakers +150



Cleveland Cavaliers +250



Milwaukee Bucks +500



Los Angeles Clippers +1000



Field +350



As you can see, the Lakers have the edge over the Cavs, Bucks and Clippers. While the Bulls were reported to have some interest in bringing Rose back, they're simply grouped into the "field" when it comes to the odds.

The Lakers have more money to offer Rose than the Cavs, and would likely be able to offer him more playing time. In Cleveland Rose would largely serve as a backup for Kyrie Irving, and would provide some much-needed punch off the bench.

The Bucks could use a veteran point guard, but the Bucks appear to want to use Giannis Antetokounmpo as the primary ball-handler when he's on the court, so there are some questions about fit. The Clippers picked up point guard Patrick Beverley from Houston in the Chris Paul deal, but lack scoring in the backcourt. Rose could fit in well there if he's willing to sign on for the new look in Los Angeles.