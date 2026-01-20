A Western Conference showdown on Tuesday's NBA schedule has the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Denver Nuggets as they meet for the first time this season. Los Angeles (25-16) is sixth in the conference and is coming off a 110-93 Sunday win over Toronto. Denver (29-14) sits third in the West and is coming off a 110-87 loss to Charlotte on Sunday. The teams split their four meetings last season.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver. L.A. prevailed 120-108 when they last met in March 2025. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under is 228.5 points. Before making any Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 14 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 35-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Lakers 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Nuggets vs. Lakers over/under: 228.5 points Nuggets vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -143, Nuggets +120 Nuggets vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Lakers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Lakers vs. Nuggets pick

After 10,000 simulations of Nuggets vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (228.5 points). These teams have two of the three best Over records in the NBA this season, as the Over is 27-16 for Denver and 25-16 for Los Angeles. Recently, the Over has hit in four of the Lakers' last five games, while the Over is on a 3-1 run for the Nuggets. This is their first matchup this season, but the four meetings last year averaged 234.3 combined points.

Both teams' offenses are far ahead of their respective defenses. Denver tops the NBA in offensive rating but ranks 25th in the corresponding defensive metric. Meanwhile, the Lakers are seventh in offensive rating but 26th in defensive rating. SportsLine's model is projecting 233 combined points as the Over hits 56% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time.

So who wins Lakers vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time?