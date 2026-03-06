The battle for the fifth seed in the Western Conference is on when the Los Angeles Lakers face the Denver Nuggets in NBA action on Thursday. Los Angeles is coming off a 110-101 win at home against New Orleans on Tuesday, while Denver won a 128-125 decision at Utah on Monday. The Lakers (37-24), who have won three in a row, are 19-12 on the road this season. The Nuggets (34-24), who have dropped two of three games, are 16-12 on their home floor. The Lakers come into this pivotal matchup healthy. The Nuggets have ruled out Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Spencer Jones (shoulder). Cameron Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., is set for 10 p.m. ET. With a little over five weeks left in the regular season, the Lakers are a half-game behind the Nuggets in the standings and just 1 1/2 games out of the third seed. The Lakers are 5-0 ATS in their last five road games against the Nuggets. The Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Nuggets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 240.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Lakers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -4.5 Lakers vs. Nuggets over/under: 240.5 points Lakers vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -188, Lakers +156 Lakers vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine Lakers vs. Nuggets streaming: Prime

After 10,000 simulations of Lakers vs. Nuggets, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (240.5). The banged-up Nuggets will be missing three players while the Lakers are at full strength. The total has gone Under in four of the Lakers' last six games when playing as the underdog.

Both teams have all the motivation tonight, the fifth seed in the Western Conference is on the line, with the fourth seed in sight. The total has also gone under in four of the Nuggets' last five games at home. The model projects 239 combined points as the Under hits well over 50% of the time.

