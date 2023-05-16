The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers were the class of the Western Conference in 2020, but things have gone sideways for both ever since. The Los Angeles Lakers had a down-year in 2021 before compounding their problems with the disastrous Russell Westbrook trade. The Nuggets lost Jamal Murray to an injury in 2021 and didn't get him back until this season.

But now that the Lakers and Nuggets are healthy and have put sensible rosters around their superstars, they are right back where they started three years ago. For the second time in four seasons, the Nuggets and Lakers will battle for the right to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. Here's how you can tune into Tuesday's series-opening Game 1.

Lakers at Nuggets - Game 1

Date: Tuesday, May 16 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 16 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Ball Arena -- Denver

Ball Arena -- Denver TV channel: ESPN | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

ESPN | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Nuggets -5.5; O/U 222.5 (via Caesar's Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers have followed identical formulas in the first two rounds: win Game 1 on the road, and then protect home-court from there. Even against an opponent as formidable as Denver, the Lakers should feel comfortable when the series is in Los Angeles. They are 7-0 this postseason in their own building and have outscored their opponents by 116 points in those games. But getting the Game 1 road win in Denver is going to be a far steeper mountain to climb. The Nuggets are also undefeated at home this postseason, and they went 34-7 in Denver during the regular season. The altitude could certainly prove problematic for the older Lakers, but with the series playing out on an every-other-day basis starting Tuesday, Game 1 will be their best chance at a road win as they will be fully rested and ready to go.

Nuggets: The last time the Nuggets played the Lakers in the playoffs, they had two budding superstars and not much else. LeBron James destroyed them in that series, but now they have Aaron Gordon to defend him. Their guards couldn't contribute on both ends of the floor, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown certainly can. Michael Porter Jr. wasn't ready for the spotlight in 2020. He is now. Yes, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the stars here, but Denver's path to the Finals runs through its supporting cast. The Nuggets didn't have a suitable one in 2020. They do now.

Series schedule

Game 1: Lakers at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Lakers at Nuggets, Thursday, May 18 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, Saturday, May 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, Monday, May 22 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, Wednesday, May 24 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, Friday, May 26 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, Sunday, May 28 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

Prediction

The Lakers have won two road Game 1s this postseason, but both have come with meaningful advantages that won't be replicated on Tuesday. Ja Morant got hurt late in the first, and the Warriors were playing with a rest disadvantage in the second. The Nuggets are at full strength right now and have an extra day of rest over the Lakers. With that in mind, they are the proper favorites for Game 1. The Pick: Nuggets -5.5