Lakers owner shares heartfelt message to Kobe Bryant: 'My father loved you like a son, which makes us family'

Of all those impacted by Kobe Bryant's untimely death, members of the Los Angeles Lakers organization who worked with him over the course of his 20-year NBA career were among those hit the hardest. This includes controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss, who shared a heartfelt message to Bryant and his family to her Instagram account on Thursday morning.

Buss credited Bryant with helping her to continue on following the death of her father, Jerry Buss, in 2013. Below is her complete statement:

Kobe, I don't know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers. My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men. At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality-and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing-what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for. I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination. Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri-I am so sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here for you. To the families that also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you. Laker Nation-we are one family grieving the loss of people we all loved dearly. We will mourn together, cry together but we will also heal together, love together and win TOGETHER. We love you. Kobe, that's what made you so unbelievably special. You not only inspired us towards greatness, you showed us the way.

The fourth-leading scorer in NBA history with 33,643 career points, Bryant was a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, an 18-time NBA All-Star and the league's Most Valuable Player in 2008. He was twice an NBA Finals MVP and an 11-time All-NBA First Team selection. The two-time NBA scoring champion was known just as much for his prowess on the other end of the court, as he picked up nine selections to the NBA All-Defensive First Team over the course of his career.

Bryant spent his entire career with the Lakers and played more games in the Purple-and-Gold than anyone else in franchise history. He is the Lakers' all-time leader in points, minutes and steals, and he became the first -- and only -- player in NBA history to have multiple jerseys retired by a single franchise when the Lakers raised both No. 8 and No. 24 to the rafters in 2017. Jeanie and her family knew Bryant for the entirety of his NBA career, and like he did with many of the people that he interacted with, he clearly left an indelible impression on her.