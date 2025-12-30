The East-leading Detroit Pistons will visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Detroit (24-8) has dropped back-to-back games, most recently a 112-99 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Lakers (20-10) ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the Sacramento Kings, 125-101, on Sunday. Detroit is 17-15 against the spread this season, while L.A. is 17-13 versus the line. Austin Reaves (calf) remains out for the Lakers, while Rui Hachimura (calf) is also out.

Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Detroit swept the season series last year. The latest Pistons vs. Lakers odds have Detroit as 2.5-point favorites per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 232.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Pistons picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 32-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Lakers spread: Detroit -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Pistons vs. Lakers over/under: 232.5 points Pistons vs. Lakers money line: Detroit -142, Los Angeles +119 Pistons vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Lakers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Lakers vs. Pistons picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Pistons vs. Lakers 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (232.5 points). Over/unders of this range have heavenly leaned towards the Under for both teams, with them going a combined 9-4 when the total is between 231 and 234. The Lakers have failed to reach the total in each of their last two games, while the Under is 5-2 over the last seven Detroit contests.

Detroit has one of the league's best defenses, ranking second in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game. The Pistons lead the NBA in blocks and rank third in steals, which will make a Lakers team missing two starters in Reaves and Hachimura -- who combine for nearly 40 ppg -- struggle to put points on the scoreboard. Add in that both teams rank among the bottom 10 in both 3-point percentage and made 3-pointers per game, and there should be lots of rebounds to grab on both ends. The Under is projected to hit 54.2% of the time

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Lakers vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?