With the 2022-23 NBA season rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers plan to sign free agent point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million contract, according to Shams Charania. A nine-year NBA veteran, Schroder previously played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, when he averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in 61 games.

After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in which they missed the postseason, the Lakers have essentially rebuilt their entire roster around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, bringing in players like Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson and now Schroder. While the goal of the Lakers' offseason seemed to be getting younger and more athletic, established veteran pieces like Beverley and Schroder give them more known commodities heading into the upcoming season.

Dennis Schroder HOU • PG • 17 PPG 13.5 APG 4.6 SPG .83 3P/G 1.344 View Profile

Now that the Lakers have three point guards on the roster (four if you count Kendrick Nunn), questions will continue to arise about the future of Westbrook in Los Angeles. The Lakers have reportedly been shopping the embattled former All-Star for quite some time, and adding another point guard only creates more fuel for the fire. That being said, new Lakers coach Darvin Ham has said that he has a plan for how to utilize Westbrook in the coming season.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Schroder averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 assists in a part-time starter role for the Boston Celtics last season before being traded to the Houston Rockets, where he only played 15 games. Though he's never been particularly efficient (44/34/83 shooting splits for his career), Schroder has always put up numbers, particularly points and assists. He averaged a career-high 19.4 points for the Hawks in 2016-17, and finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2019-20 after putting up 18.9 points and four assists per game for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers likely will not ask Schroder to be the team's primary playmaker, but he can certainly provide a scoring punch off the bench for an offense that finished 22nd in the NBA last season.