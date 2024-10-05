Bronny James made his NBA debut in the Los Angeles Lakers' 124-107 preseason-opening loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but it was a pair of other rookies who stole the show. Minnesota's Rob Dillingham poured in 21 points, while Dalton Knecht finished with 16 for the Lakers, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Knecht, the sharp-shooting 23-year-old who fell to Los Angeles at No. 17, was seven for his first nine from the floor. Hopefully this sort of aggression will continue when LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both of whom sat this one out, are on the floor, because Knecht can really help the Lakers as a shot-hunter and microwave scorer off the bench.
Knecht scored from all three levels on Friday, beginning with pull-up midrange jumper off a curl route.
Knecht with the smooth middy for his first points on the @Lakers squad 🤩#NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/W81WaEkP1M— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 5, 2024
Here the ball is barely in his hands before he's splashing a 3 in transition.
Max to Knecht for 3 in transition.— Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) October 5, 2024
Dalton Knecht is the quickest and easiest 10pts w/ very little usage that I’ve seen in a minute.
Put simply-
A Bucket. pic.twitter.com/jOoWO2su8u
Don't forget that Knecht is 6-foot-9 with a 39-inch vertical leap. This is not just a standstill shooter. Here, he catches on the baseline and gets off the ground quickly to slam it home through contact.
DALTON KNECHT IS A CHEAT CODE pic.twitter.com/Ns4VJzOiUU— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) October 5, 2024
Bronny James looks shaky
James needed until the game's final minute to record his first bucket -- a lefty scoop layup off a broken play after an 0-for-5 start to his preseason.
Bronny James drives for his first #NBAPreseason bucket 💪 pic.twitter.com/cxT4Bd00Tt— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 5, 2024
James looked noticeably nervous in his first stint of action. The first pass he made, a basic wing entry to get the offense started, was nearly intercepted, and the second pass he made was intercepted. However, Bronny was able to get a recovery block out of the deal.
BRONNY JAMES CHASEDOWN BLOCK 😳 pic.twitter.com/7FwjUpNXfU— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2024
James recored a second block shortly thereafter with a well-timed swipe from behind, then punctuated the sequence by finding Rui Hachimura on the other end for a corner 3 and his first preseason assist.
Bronny James doing it on both ends 💪— NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2024
The block leads to the assist to Rui for 3!
📺 MIN-LAL #NBAPreseason on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/GMnSYWm2b3
Bronny did not look terribly comfortable offensively. He finished 1 of 6 from the field and tossed up an airball on an awkward baseline attempt. But he did establish a bit of rhythm as the game went along. The pass to Hachimura in transition was simple, but it was the right play, on time and target, and this was a sweet hockey-assist dump-off from the high post as the start of a tic-tac-toe bucket.
Ohh the ball movement...it's so pretty— Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 5, 2024
Credit: @Lakers pic.twitter.com/5weta6amrS
Rob Dillingham is a bucket
Dillingham, a 6-1 guard who was taken by the San Antonio Spurs at No. 8 overall and then traded to the Timberwolves, looked like he's been in the league for a decade. Confident would be an understatement. This dude has the ball on a string and is ready to pull the trigger at a nanosecond's notice. He has easy NBA range and his runner is feathery.
In fact, Dillingham's runner conversion rate ranked in the 88th percentile as a freshman at Kentucky, per Synergy Sports -- and his catch-and-shoot number was in the 98th percentile. We'll see how the defense holds up, but he looks like he will be a potentially electric scorer, at least in stretches, from the jump.
8th overall pick Rob Dillingham came ready to play in his #NBAPreseason debut!— NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2024
21 PTS
4 AST
3 3PM pic.twitter.com/4hQgKvSiAj
Minnesota desperately needed shot-creation from sources other than Anthony Edwards last postseason, and Dillingham certainly looks like he'll eventually be able to provide assistance in that area.