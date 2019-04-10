Lakers president Magic Johnson hasn't spoken to head coach Luke Walton 'in weeks,' report says

The 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers season will officially come to a close on Tuesday night, when the team plays game No. 82 at home against the Portland Trail Blazers (10:30 p.m. ET, watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension). LeBron James will not be in action, and neither will Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Rajon Rondo or Kyle Kuzma.

It's a fitting end to a disappointing season in Los Angeles, where nothing went to plan. With the season finally wrapping up, the stories about what went wrong are starting to trickle out. First, there was a long expose in The Athletic, which detailed all sorts of behind-the-scenes drama, including failed trades and locker room issues.

Now, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has reported that Lakers president Magic Johnson and head coach Luke Walton haven't talked "in weeks." That, folks, is not good.

I opened #TheJump noting how so many of the Lakers' issues have zero to do with Luke Walton, so whether they fire him or not, they can't expect change until they face their deeper truths. Then @RamonaShelburne reported Magic hasn't spoken to Luke in weeks, and everyone went nuts: pic.twitter.com/fDgJaIKs3C — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 9, 2019

Shelburne's report:

"The Lakers need to have a coach that has a cohesion with the front office. Jeanie Buss has made it very clear that she is going to let Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka make this final decision. She's letting her basketball people make the basketball decision. Luke Walton and Magic Johnson haven't spoken for weeks."

This is just the latest in a seemingly rocky relationship between Johnson and Walton. Early in the season, the two had a meeting that was reportedly "volatile," and though Johnson said that Walton would remain the coach through this season, he gave no further words of confidence in his head coach.

Furthermore, there have been rumors about the Lakers embarking on a coaching search for months, despite Walton still being in the big chair on the bench. Everyone from Jason Kidd, to Doc Rivers to LeBron's former coach on the Cavaliers, Tyron Lue, have been mentioned.

When asked about the constant rumors a few weeks ago, Walton told reporters, "I fully expect to be coaching this team again next year." Given the constant rumors and this recent freeze-out by Johnson, that seems unlikely.