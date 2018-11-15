Lakers' Rajon Rondo to have surgery on broken hand and miss 3-to-5 weeks, per report
Rondo injured his hand in Wednesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers
After a 2-5 start in which LeBron James had to remind himself to be patient with his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers have won six of their last seven games, including a 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Just as they're starting to play well, however, the Lakers will be without the services of veteran point guard Rajon Rondo for an extended period of time.
Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters after the game that Rondo had broken his hand, and that he would be out "a few weeks." Lakers reporter Mike Trudell later revealed that Rondo had injured the third metatarsal in his right hand.
It was later confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Rondo will be sidelined 3-to-5 weeks due to the hand injury.
ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk stated that Rondo will undergo surgery within the next 24 hours for his injury.
This is where Rondo suffered his right hand injury:
In his first season with the Lakers, Rondo is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in mostly a reserve role. After rough stops in Dallas and Chicago, Rondo helped lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a playoff berth and a first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers last season.
Rondo had been commanding the second unit, and his injury opens up more minutes for starting point guard Lonzo Ball, along with promising young reserve Josh Hart. It could also allow Brandon Ingram to play more of a point forward role, which he performed well in toward the end of last season, while spending more time on the court with the reserves.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Mock Draft: Zion is clear No. 1 pick
Not many had Williamson pegged No. 1 in the NBA Draft, but that has changed in month
-
Durant, Draymond hashing things out?
It appears the two stars have moved on from their altercation, and are apparently even back...
-
Dray, KD speak: 'We're moving forward'
Green spoke with KD days after their heated argument: I'm an emotional player and 'sometimes...
-
3-Man Weave: Diving into Warriors drama
Our NBA experts dive into the wild situation going on in Golden State in the latest 3-Man...
-
Report: Green to appeal $120K team fine
Green reportedly plans to ask the NBPA to help overturn the suspension fine following his verbal...
-
NBA 3-point revolution: What's end game?
NBA teams are averaging a record 31.3 3-point attempts per game this season. How did we get...