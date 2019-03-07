Lakers' Rajon Rondo watches from spectator seat away from bench in final seconds of loss to Nuggets

Other than LeBron James passing Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list, Wednesday was not a good night for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team suffered a 115-99 loss, their sixth in seven games, and have slowly watched their Western Conference playoff hopes dwindle to practically zero.

The Lakers were visibly frustrated with another loss, and point guard Rajon Rondo made the odd decision to spend the final minute or so of the game sitting a few feet away from his bench in a spectator seat.

As you can hear in the clip, former NBA player and coach Mark Jackson was none too pleased by the display, and seemed to suggest that it was the responsibility of Lakers coach Luke Walton or a teammate to get Rondo back to the bench. That didn't happen, however, and now we have yet another example of the Lakers' frustration with a disappointing season.

Los Angeles is now six games back in the loss column from the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, currently occupied by the Clippers. They're not mathematically eliminated yet, but it would have to be an incredible final 17-game stretch for James to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since his second NBA season.

All teams and players do some odd things when they're losing, but you have to wonder if Rondo's actions will shine an even brighter light on Walton's already tenuous grip on the Lakers' head coaching position.