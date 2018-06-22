Lakers reportedly pass on adding Lonzo Ball's brother, LiAngelo Ball, to their summer league team

The ever-boisterous LaVar Ball was proud to claim he spoke Lonzo-to-the-Lakers into existence last year. But he may have to try a new tactic to find an opportunity in the pros for his middle son, LiAngelo.

After the former UCLA signee went undrafted on Thursday, the Lakers, who have long been LaVar's preferred landing spot for his middle son, informed him that he will not be on their summer league squad.

As Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported, the decision was made with more than just basketball implications. LaVar's presence may have played a factor in their decision to pass on his services.

Lakers officially informed LiAngelo Ball he will not be on their Summer League team last night. They were determined to make this a basketball decision but as one source put it, “obviously there’s more to it than basketball.” In other words— the LaVar effect was real. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 22, 2018

For some perspective, it’s very common to add a few extra players to a Summer League roster. Just as it is to invite a ton of guys for draft workouts. This case is a bit different as @BillPlaschke noted after LiAngelo’s workout. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 22, 2018

LiAngelo's NBA dreams could very well still be in reach, but it doesn't seem as if he'll get a shot with the hometown Lakers -- even with the connection his family has. And maybe especially because of his family connections with the organization.

Ball left UCLA before playing a game with the Bruins last year after his shoplifting arrest in China and turned pro. He spent much of the season in Lithuania playing for BC Vytautas with his younger brother, LaMelo, before LaVar yanked them back to the U.S.