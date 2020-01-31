Lakers return after Kobe Bryant's death: Lakers vs. Blazers live stream, TV channel, start time, watch online

Just five days after the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers will take the court for the first time since his passing when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on national television. The Lakers were previously scheduled to play the Clippers on Tuesday, but that game was postponed to give the team time to grieve after losing one of the greatest players in Lakers history. With this game taking place inside Staples Center it will undoubtedly still be an emotional night for all those involved to get back to basketball. Across the league, teams and fans have been paying tribute to Bryant in a number of ways, and the Lakers will surely do the same.

Fans in attendance will receive shirts honoring Bryant with either the No. 24 or No. 8 on them, and there will likely be other tributes throughout the course of the game. It will be a tough task to focus on the game at hand, but it will mark the beginning of a long journey of healing for the Lakers franchise that is still atop the Western Conference standings with a 36-10 record.

For the Trail Blazers, they're still on the outside looking in on the playoff picture, sitting 3.5 games out of the No. 8 seed in the West. Portland has dealt with injuries all season long, but Damian Lillard has kept this team competitive through it all. The Blazers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, but need to start stringing together some wins in order to have a fighting chance at making the postseason. It should be an intriguing game, so let's breakdown both sides and make some predictions.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 31 | 10 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 31 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

ESPN | WatchESPN Odds: Lakers -13 O/U: 229.5

Storylines

Lakers: It's going to be a tough night for Los Angeles to focus on basketball, and for the past six days the team has had a small amount of time to grieve the loss of Bryant and spend time together to help each other get through it all. Lakers coach Frank Vogel spoke to the media after Wednesday's practice and said that the team, "wants to represent what Kobe was about," and how the players always want to make him proud. He didn't expand on what that looks like, but Kobe's work ethic and determination were unmatched by anyone, and this tragedy will likely serve as inspiration for this franchise for the rest of the season.

Going against the Blazers, the Lakers could be without Alex Caruso who is questionable with neck soreness, but they will have everyone else available to play. Anthony Davis was originally listed as questionable for tonight's game due to a gluteus maximus contusion, but he's been cleared which means Kyle Kuzma will continue to come off the bench. It is a stark difference in Kuzma's performance when he's coming off the bench as opposed to starting.

In the six games Kuzma has started, he's averaged 20.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while posting a plus-8.7. When he's coming off the bench he's far less effective, posting 11.5 points and 3.6 rebounds. It's clear Kuzma is far more comfortable in the starting lineup, but with Davis not wanting to play center, there isn't really a spot for him in the first five. Kuzma will have to continue to get comfortable with his role because if he's still on this team past the trade deadline the Lakers will need him to produce off the bench in the playoffs.

Trail Blazers: Portland has dealt with its fair share of injuries this season, but they recently got CJ McCollum back after he missed three games with a sprained ankle. In the two games since he's returned he's helped Portland to two-straight wins over the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets, huge wins for a team that is fighting to make the playoffs right now. With McCollum back in the lineup, it will lighten the workload of Lillard, who has been doing his best to keep Portland in games on most nights.

The Trail Blazers will be without Carmelo Anthony against the Lakers as he's still grieving over the loss of Bryant, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. With Anthony out, the Blazers will need to match up with the Lakers size, so starting Caleb Swanigan to fill in for Anthony could be an option. Or they could go small ball and move Trevor Ariza to the power forward spot and put in Nassir Little as the small forward.

Game prediction, pick

The Lakers are going to be playing with a lot of emotion, and couple that with the fact that it's a home game for them and they'll have all the inspiration and motivation in the world to go out there and win this game for Kobe Bryant. Even without that, though, the Lakers overpower the Blazers in every way and with the lack of size Portland possesses, it might be a long night for Hassan Whiteside trying to contain Davis. Pick: Lakers -13