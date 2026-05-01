The Houston Rockets lost the first three games of their best-of-seven 2026 NBA playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers. But now the Rockets have won two straight, and can even the series when the teams meet for Game 6 on Friday night. Houston has limited LeBron James' Lakers to under 100 points in Games 4 and 5 after L.A. cleared 100 in the three prior victories. Luka Doncic (hamstring) is out for the Lakers, while Kevin Durant (ankle) is doubtful for Houston.

Tipoff from the Toyota Center is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Houston is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 206.5. Before making any Rockets vs. Lakers picks, check out the Lakers vs. Rockets predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Rockets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Rockets:

Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -3.5 at FanDuel Lakers vs. Rockets over/under: 206.5 points Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Rockets -168, Lakers +140 Lakers vs. Rockets picks: See Picks at SportsLine Lakers vs. Rockets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Lakers vs. Rockets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rockets vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (206.5). The Under has hit in all three games in L.A., but the Under has been the winner in both games so far in Houston. Under has been king in Houston home games all season (25-18, 58.1%), but when the spread between these teams has landed between 205 and 208, the Over is 2-0.

The SportsLine model is also projecting big nights from the stars. Through all the simulations, LeBron James is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists. Rockets center Alperen Sengun is at 24.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. The teams are projected to combine for 214 total points as the Over hits in 58% of simulations, making it a solid selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Rockets vs. Lakers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Lakers vs. Rockets at FanDuel here:

How to make Lakers vs. Rockets picks

After simulating each possession of Rockets vs. Lakers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.