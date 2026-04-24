The Los Angeles Lakers look to take complete control of their 2026 NBA playoff first-round series against the Houston Rocket in Game 3 on Friday. Los Angeles defended its home court in the first two games despite being an underdog in both, building a 2-0 series lead. Kevin Durant (knee) missed Game 1, but returned for Game 2, though his 23 points was not enough to help Houston earn the split. Luka Doncic (hamstring) remains out for the Lakers, while Austin Reaves (oblique) is now questionable after missing the first two games. Durant, who is dealing with a new ankle injury, is listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston. The latest Rockets vs. Lakers odds have Houston as an 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 207.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Rockets picks, check out the Rockets vs. Lakers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Rockets vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Lakers:

Rockets vs. Lakers spread: Rockets -8.5 at FanDuel Rockets vs. Lakers over/under: 207.5 points Rockets vs. Lakers money line: Rockets -338, Lakers +268 Rockets vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Rockets vs. Lakers streaming: Prime

Top Rockets vs. Lakers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rockets vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (207.5). Six of the Rockets' last nine games have gone Over the total. The total has gone Over in seven of Houston's last nine games against an opponent in the Western Conference and eight of the last 11 games the Rockets have played in April.

LeBron James is projected to lead the Lakers with 26.6 points scored, as five Lakers players will score 11 or more points. Durant leads the Rockets in the simulations with 27.5 points, with Alperen Sengun (21.4) and Amen Thompson (17.5) also contributing. The teams are projected to combine for 219 total points as the Over hits 67% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Rockets vs. Lakers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Rockets vs. Lakers at FanDuel here:

How to make Lakers vs. Rockets picks

After simulating each possession of Rockets vs. Lakers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Rockets vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.