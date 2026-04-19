A star-studded 4 vs. 5 matchup in the Western Conference of the 2026 NBA playoffs will see the Los Angeles Lakers face the Houston Rockets. Game 1 takes place on Saturday. LeBron James will face a Rockets team without Kevin Durant (knee). The fourth-seeded Lakers (53-29) have won three straight games, despite the absences of Luka Doncic (out, hamstring) and Austin Reaves (out, oblique). The No. 5 Rockets (52-30) have won nine of their last 10 games entering the NBA playoffs 2026. This will be the first postseason meeting between the franchises since 2020.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers won two of three regular-season meetings. The latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have Houston as a 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 208.5. Houston is -152 on the money line (risk $152 to win $100). Before making any Rockets vs. Lakers picks, check out the Lakers vs. Rockets predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Rockets vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Lakers spread: Houston -2.5 at FanDuel Rockets vs. Lakers over/under: 208.5 points Rockets vs. Lakers money line: Rockets -152, Lakers +128 Rockets vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Rockets vs. Lakers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Lakers vs. Rockets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rockets vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (209.5) in over-under betting. The last matchup between these teams in mid-March went over with 240 combined points. Houston has heavily leaned over as of late, eclipsing the total in eight of its last 10 games. As for the Lakers, having this extended rest between the end of the regular season and the start of the postseason indicates Saturday's contest should be high scoring. The Over sports a 12-5 record when the Lakers have 2+ days of rest between games.

Three players are projected to score at least 22 points, with another eight players forecasted to score more than 9 points. Durant is projected to be the game's leading scorer, but the Lakers counter with nine players who score more than 5 points, compared to just six for the Rockets. With that, 214 combined points are scored, per 10,000 simulations run, as the Over hits 59% of the time. See the Lakers vs. Rockets spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rockets vs. Lakers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Lakers line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.