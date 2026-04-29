LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers can advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in three years when they host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in Game 5 of their Western Conference Playoffs matchup in the 2026 NBA playoffs. The Lakers won the first three games before the Rockets took Game 4 in Houston. Now the series returns to L.A., where the Lakers won the opening two games. Houston star Kevin Durant (ankle) has been ruled out for this critical showdown. Austin Reaves (oblique) is questionable for the Lakers.

The latest Rockets vs. Lakers odds at FanDuel Sportsbook show L.A. favored by 4.5 points. The over/under for total points is at 208.5, up two points from the opening line. The Under hit in Games 1 and 2 at Crypto.com Arena. Before making any Lakers vs. Rockets picks, check out the Rockets vs. Lakers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Rockets vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -4.5 at FanDuel Rockets vs. Lakers over/under: 208.5 points Rockets vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -179, Rockets +151 Rockets vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Rockets vs. Lakers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Rockets vs. Lakers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rockets vs. Lakers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (208.5). The Under hit in the opening two games of this series in L.A., but easily surpassed the total in Games 3 and 4 in Houston. The number was 206.5 for both games, and produced 211 and 220 points, even without Durant on the court. The Lakers average more points at home this season compared to their road games, while the Rockets score more on the road. Combined, their season scoring splits equate to 232.1 ppg.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Lakers to have just three players scoring 15 or more points, led by LeBron James' 26.7 points. Alperen Sengun is expect to have another big game at center for the Rockets, projected by the model for 24.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. The Over hits in 60% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Rockets vs. Lakers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Rockets vs. Lakers at FanDuel here:

How to make Lakers vs. Rockets picks

After simulating each possession of Lakers vs. Rockets 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Rockets vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.