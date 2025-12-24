No matter where they're playing, LeBron James and Kevin Durant seem to find their way back to one another on Christmas. They played each other on Christmas as members of the Heat and Thunder. They did so again when James moved to the Cavaliers and Durant joined the Warriors. When James flew West for Hollywood, he faced Durant's Warriors in yet another holiday showdown. Were it not for an injury, Durant would have joined his Nets against the Lakers in 2021. Now, we're here again. The Lakers and Rockets represent the fifth unique matchup of their teams on Christmas Day.

Well... "their" teams isn't quite the descriptor it used to be. While James and Durant are still stars, they are now supported but younger marquee players. This isn't just James vs. Durant. It's Luka Dončić vs. Alperen Sengun. It's Austin Reaves vs. Amen Thompson. It's two of the Western Conference elite slugging it out with major playoff standing implications at stake.

So let's prepare for one of the best games on the Christmas slate with some best bets. Below are our picks against the spread and for the game's best prop bet.

Rockets at Lakers: Where to watch

Time : 8 p.m. ET | Date : Thursday, Dec. 25

: 8 p.m. ET | : Thursday, Dec. 25 Location : Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles TV channel : ABC/ESPN | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC/ESPN | : fubo (Try for free) Odds: Rockets -3, O/U: 230.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Rockets at Lakers: Prediction, odds, best bets

The Lakers are very banged up right now. Luka Dončić missed Tuesday's game. DeAndre Ayton just came back from a brief injury absence. So did Austin Reaves, and LeBron James is nearly 41, so it's safe to assume he's never quite at 100% anymore. That's exactly where you don't want to be heading into a matchup against the ultra-physical Rockets. The Lakers have had trouble with bigger, athletic teams all season. That's their weakness. Until they prove that they can overcome it, I'm expecting the Rockets to bully them in this one. The Pick: Rockets -3

The Lakers have holes all over their defense, but nowhere is it more glaring than in the backcourt. They are incredibly vulnerable against smaller, fast guards, and only the Clippers and Jazz are allowing a higher 3-point percentage on above-the-break 3s. In other words, I'm expecting the Lakers to build their game-plan around stopping the Rockets in the paint, and in the process Reed Sheppard will have a field day from deep. The Pick: Reed Sheppard Over 2.5 3s