Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball to miss at least two more games with sprained MCL
The Lakers are just 4-10 this season when Ball, who's been sidelined since Jan. 13, doesn't suit up
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a rough couple of days.
They have lost their last two games, including a 22-point loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, and now they've received some bad news. Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball has not yet been cleared to return from his sprained MCL, and will miss at least two more games.
Head coach Luke Walton made the announcement on Thursday, noting that Ball could return next week, but that is still up in the air. Walton wants Ball to be able to go through a full practice with no issues before returning to the court.
Ball has not played since Jan. 13 against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers did manage to reel off a four-game winning streak while Ball has been out, but they're just 4-10 for the season without their starting point guard.
But, of course, wins don't really matter for the Lakers this season. They aren't going to make the playoffs, and they don't even have their first-round pick. All that matters is development, and Ball can't develop and get better unless he's healthy. So while it may be frustrating for fans, taking a cautious approach with their franchise point guard is a smart decision by the Lakers.
