Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball vows to play in season opener despite ankle injury

Fear not, NBA fans, the long awaited Lonzo Ball debut will not be delayed by his injured ankle.

The No. 2 overall pick, and the new face of the Los Angeles Lakers, told reporters Monday that he will play in Thursday night's game against their Staples Center roommates, the Los Angeles Clippers. Via ESPN:

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball practiced in full Monday and declared himself ready to play in the team's season opener Thursday against the LA Clippers. When asked what made the regular-season opener special after his experiences in the summer league and preseason, Ball downplayed it a bit, saying, "It's the opener. That's all there is to it. Gotta get a win." But Ball also shot down any chance he'd miss the game Thursday: "No, I'm playing. For sure."

Ball has not played since he injured his ankle against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 2, missing the final four preseason games -- including their tilt with the Sacramento Kings, which led to the jokes that he was ducking De'Aaron Fox again.

However, Ball was truly injured, and Monday was the first day he was able to participate in a scrimmage with the team. Unsurprisingly, both Ball and Lakers coach Luke Walton noted that he looked a bit rusty on his first day back.

The good news, though, is that the rookie was able to fully participate, and can play on Thursday night. It certainly would have put a damper on the affair if the big baller couldn't go in the opener.