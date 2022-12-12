Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic had his best game of the season on Sunday night, dropping 38 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. His shooting display, which included six made 3-pointers, was so impressive that the Lakers are now apparently interested in trading for him.

As the Lakers survey the trade market, improving their outside shooting has been a primary focus. Bogdanovic is now among their targets, according to Shams Charania, though the Pistons are reluctant to trade a key veteran figure. From Charania:

The Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams, and have discussed packages including salaries and a protected first-round pick for Detroit's Bojan Bogdanovic, league sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, tell The Athletic. They've also discussed concepts involving New York's Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said. While Bogdanovic is a target for the Lakers — they are among roughly a dozen teams to inquire about him, offering first- or second-rounders — Detroit is showing no urgency about moving him. In fact, the Pistons have expressed to rival teams a significant reluctance about moving Bogdanovic, sources said.

The Pistons acquired Bogdanovic in an offseason trade with the Utah Jazz, and quickly signed him to a two-year, $39.1 million extension. As one of the few veterans on an extremely young team, Bogdanovic has become an integral part of the organizatoin, both on the floor and inside the locker room.

Though the team is off to a frustrating 7-22 start, the Pistons have been competitive in the majority of their games -- only nine double-digit losses -- and that's thanks in large part to Bogdanovic. With Cade Cunningham sidelined due to a shin injury, Bogdanovic has taken on even more of a scoring load and helped ease the burden for young players such as Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes and Saddiq Bey. Sunday night's defeat was a perfect example. The Pistons didn't win, but they gained valuable experience in a close game due to Bogdanovic's big night.

Those qualities are also why contending teams are so eager to trade for Bogdanovic. He's a high-level shooter, but not limited to spot-up atttempts, and would be a serious boost to any team's offensive attack come playoff time. The Lakers, in particular, are desperate for shooting; they are tied for 28th in 3-point attempts per game (30.2) and 28th in 3-point percentage (32.2). Even when you have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it's hard to win in the league nowadays if you don't have any consistent outside shooting.

At this point it seems clear the Lakers are going to add someone to help their offense ahead of the trade deadline, but whether it's Bogdanovic, Fournier or another player remains to be seen.