The NBA released its full schedule on Thursday, and we're taking a look at the Los Angeles Lakers and 10 early season matchups to circle on your calendar, beginning with a Western Conference Finals rematch on opening night.

*Indicates Group Play matchup as part of In-Season Tournament

October 24: at Denver Nuggets (TNT)

LeBron James and company get a shot at the champs right off the bat. It will be ring night for the Nuggets, who swept L.A. in last year's WCF.

October 26: vs. Phoenix Suns

If the Lakers are going to get back to the conference finals and take a run at a Finals berth, Phoenix figures to be one of the teams they'll have to go through. Surely you can't take too much from the second game of the season, but that won't keep up from analyzing how both of these Western powers match up in the early going. LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant? Yes, please.

November 6: at Miami Heat (NBA TV)

It's always fun when LeBron goes back to face the Heat, who could have Damian Lillard on board by the time this game rolls around. If not, it's still a great matchup between two teams with title aspirations.

*November 10: at Phoenix Suns (ESPN)

This marks the end of an early four-game road trip for the Lakers, and the first of their four Group A games for the in-season tournament.

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, who will be serving his 25-game suspension, so some of the shine comes off this game. But with it being the Lakers' second Group Play game there's plenty of intrigue built in.

*November 17: at Portland Trail Blazers

The third of L.A.'s Group Play games. If Lillard is still a Blazer, it's a marquee matchup. If not, there is still plenty of reason to tune into Portland games this season as it figures to be one of the more exciting teams with the arrival of Scoot Henderson, who will no doubt be trying to make an impression in his first chance to share the court with LeBron.

The Lakers conclude Group Play with a home date vs. the Jazz. Might a ticket into the Knockout Round be at stake?

November 25: at Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron going back to Cleveland will always be an event, particularly with the Cavs emerging with their best team of the post-LeBron era. Unfortunately, you'll have to catch this one on League Pass as for some reason it's not nationally televised.

December 12: at Dallas Mavericks (TNT)

The Lakers host the Mavericks on Nov. 22, but it's a back-to-back for L.A. which carries the danger of one of LeBron or Anthony Davis sitting out. This one comes after the conclusion of the In-Season Tournament when both teams could be coming off a lot of rest. Good shot we get LeBron, AD, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving at full go.

December 25: vs. Boston Celtics (ABC)

The most storied NBA rivalry continues on Christmas. Not much more to say. It's must-see TV.