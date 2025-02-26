The Los Angeles Lakers were so excited to land Luka Dončić in a February trade that what they gave up has largely been glossed over. Anthony Davis may not have been the 25-year-old MVP candidate that the Lakers landed in Dončić, but he was arguably their best player for half of a decade. He helped them win a championship in 2020, and one day, his No. 3 jersey could hang in the Crypto.com Arena rafters. Even if the trade was necessary, it said nothing about Davis' decorated tenure with the team.

The Lakers made sure to convey that message on Tuesday as Davis returned to Los Angeles for the first time as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. Though Davis did not play in Tuesday's game as he makes his way back from injury, he was with the team and received a warm welcome from the fans in Los Angeles. The team followed that up with a video tribute that it played during the game.

Davis responded to the warm reaction from the fans with a smile and a wave to the crowd.

The other player that the Lakers traded, Max Christie, got a nice reception from Lakers fans as well when he was introduced. He has thrived in his new role in Dallas.

Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 with an eye on joining LeBron James with the Lakers. In that time he was named to four All-Star teams, two All-NBA teams and two All-Defensive teams. At no point did rumors suggest that he ever planned to leave Los Angeles. He signed two separate long-term deals with the Lakers, and by all accounts, the team was planning to build around him after James retired.

Mavs' Anthony Davis says he's going to 'give the city life back' after stunning Luka Doncic trade to Lakers Jasmyn Wimbish

Dončić presented a once-in-a-generation opportunity to land arguably the best young player in basketball, a 25-year-old that could lead this franchise for a decade or more. Davis was an unfortunate casualty of that pursuit, but as Tuesday proved, he will always be treated as a Laker legend by the grateful fans who cheered him on for years.