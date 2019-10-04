Lakers sign David Stockton, son of Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed point guard David Stockton, the son of Hall of Famer John Stockton, the team announced Friday. The Lakers already had a full roster, both in terms of actual NBA roster spots and training camp slots. In order to make room for him, the Lakers waived forward Jordan Caroline. That gives Stockton a chance to prove himself at training camp, In all likelihood, though, he will not make the NBA roster, which was filled with the signing of Dwight Howard.

Stockton will instead likely play for the G League's South Bay Lakers, who telegraphed this move last month by trading two first-round picks for the returning player rights to Stockton, who spent last season playing in Germany for Medi Bayreuth, and Reggie Hearn. If he does indeed play for South Bay, he will be joining several others who are related to bigger-name players. Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles this offseason, and the South Bay Lakers are coached by Coby Karl, son of long-time NBA coach George Karl.

The South Bay Lakers have a very strong history when it comes to developing perimeter players. Alex Caruso is the model Stockton will likely attempt to follow. Caruso spent two consecutive years on two-way deals, but shined in a late-season run with the NBA's Lakers. That run earned him a two-year, $5 million contract at the NBA level. He is expected to play a major role for the Lakers this season.

Stockton's track record at the NBA level is minuscule. He has scored only 18 points in six games. He has been stellar in the G League, though, averaging 18 points per game across four seasons. Stockton is already 28-years-old, so his long-term NBA potential is questionable, but the Lakers saw enough in him to make this kind of investment.

If nothing else, the South Bay Lakers should have no trouble selling jerseys this season. Stockton and Antetokounmpo will be two of the biggest names in the entire league, and they'll both wear the name "Lakers" across their chest.