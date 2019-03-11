Lakers sign G League legend Andre Ingram to 10-day contract to fill open roster spot
Ingram's time with L.A. was a high point for the Lakers last season
The NBA can sometimes feel devoid of feel-good stories, but one of the ones this year comes from the unlikeliest of sources: The Lakers. It's actually a sequel to last year, when 32-year-old G League mainstay Andre Ingram was signed by L.A. This year, the Lakers are bringing Ingram -- now 33 -- back for a five-game road trip through the Eastern Conference.
The news was broken by The L.A. Sentinel's Lauren Jones on Monday.
Ingram played a pair of games for the Lakers last year, racking up 32 minutes per game and 12 points per game on 47 percent shooting (not to mention 56 percent shooting from deep).
Ingram's shot is the strongest part of his game. In 11 years in the G League, where he is the league's all-time leader in games played, Ingram has shot 45 percent from deep and is also the G League's all-time leader in made threes with 768.
Ingram joins a Lakers squad that has dropped five straight games in March, and is looking for its first win of the month. Their playoff chase is now a distant memory, and LeBron James is being put on minutes restrictions while Brandon Ingram (blood clot in shoulder) and Lonzo Ball (ankle) are both out for the rest of the year.
While he certainly isn't joining the team when it is in a position the fans would want, Ingram does give Lakers fans something to root for down the stretch.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sneaker expert talks new NBA shoe scene
Joe La Puma, host of Complex's 'Sneaker Shopping,' joins CBS Sports to talk sneakers and NBA's...
-
Report: Magic ignored Lakers coaches
Johnson instead signed JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
A look at all the changes to the lottery system this season and the ongoing race for the draft's...
-
Rockets vs. Hornets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Monday's Rockets vs. Hornets matchup 10,000 t...
-
Doncic felt 'pop' in knee vs. Rockets
Rick Carlisle and the Mavs hope that the issue isn't serious for their rookie sensation
-
Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Monday's Raptors vs. Cavaliers matchup 10,000...