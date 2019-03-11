Lakers sign G League legend Andre Ingram to 10-day contract to fill open roster spot

The NBA can sometimes feel devoid of feel-good stories, but one of the ones this year comes from the unlikeliest of sources: The Lakers. It's actually a sequel to last year, when 32-year-old G League mainstay Andre Ingram was signed by L.A. This year, the Lakers are bringing Ingram -- now 33 -- back for a five-game road trip through the Eastern Conference.

The news was broken by The L.A. Sentinel's Lauren Jones on Monday.

Andre Ingram will join the #Lakers on their upcoming five game road trip according to my sources — Lauren A. Jones (@LoJoMedia) March 11, 2019

Ingram played a pair of games for the Lakers last year, racking up 32 minutes per game and 12 points per game on 47 percent shooting (not to mention 56 percent shooting from deep).

Ingram's shot is the strongest part of his game. In 11 years in the G League, where he is the league's all-time leader in games played, Ingram has shot 45 percent from deep and is also the G League's all-time leader in made threes with 768.

Ingram joins a Lakers squad that has dropped five straight games in March, and is looking for its first win of the month. Their playoff chase is now a distant memory, and LeBron James is being put on minutes restrictions while Brandon Ingram (blood clot in shoulder) and Lonzo Ball (ankle) are both out for the rest of the year.

While he certainly isn't joining the team when it is in a position the fans would want, Ingram does give Lakers fans something to root for down the stretch.