A Western Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule has the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers (23-11) have won three in a row, including a 111-103 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday. San Antonio (25-11) has lost back-to-back outings, including a 106-105 defeat to Memphis on Tuesday. LeBron James (sciatica, foot) is listed as questionable, while Austin Reaves (calf) and Rui Hachimura (calf) are both out for Los Angels. San Antonio lists Victor Wembanyama (knee) as questionable, while Devin Vassell (adductor) is out.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The teams have split their two meetings this season. San Antonio is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Spurs odds per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 235.5 points.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Lakers 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Lakers spread: Spurs -7.5
Spurs vs. Lakers over/under: 235.5 points
Spurs vs. Lakers money line: Spurs -293, Lakers +236

How to make Lakers vs. Spurs picks

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Lakers, the model is going Under on the total (235.5 points). The total has not been reached in each of the last three Spurs games, while the Under has also hit in each of the Lakers last two contests. Not only that for San Antonio, but it has seen the Under go 9-2 over its last 11, and one can't forget this is the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. That's played a factor in Spurs games as the Under is 4-1 in such situations this season.

The Lakers haven't reached the total in each of their last five road games, and the team will be shorthanded on Wednesday with Reaves (calf) definitely out, while James may sit as well as he hasn't played a back-to-back this entire season. The teams are projected to combine for 232 points as the Under hits in well over 50% of simulations.

