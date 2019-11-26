Lakers star Anthony Davis on facing the Pelicans in New Orleans: 'That's a game of the year for me'

NBA players often downplay matchups against their former franchises. Not Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, who has had a particular game circled on his calendar since he was traded from the Pelicans to Los Angeles -- per his request -- over the offseason. Davis and the top-seeded Lakers will travel to New Orleans to face off against the Pelicans on Wednesday night in a game A.D. admits has him both amped up and anxious.

"It's going to be fun ... It's going to be a fun game," Davis said in an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic. "I think that's a game of the year for me. Just because I've never been through it. I never get nervous before a game, but I'll probably be nervous [before] that game."

Davis played with the Pelicans for seven seasons, and during that time, he developed a deep bond with the people and the city of New Orleans, which obviously adds an emotional level to his return. However, due to the fact that he ultimately asked out of the city, Davis expects to be on the receiving end of some boos on Wednesday night.

"I love that city. I love the city of New Orleans," Davis said. "I got so many friends there that turned [into] family, multiple properties there. New Orleans is a part of me. It was tough for me to walk away from that. So when I go back, I'm going to have mixed emotions ... I know the fans are going to boo me. I got booed while I was still playing there."

You can hear Davis' comments in the interview below:

Anthony Davis on his New Orleans return Wednesday and one thing he’d redo in final days as a Pelican: “That’s a game of the year for me. New Orleans is a part of me.” From my sit-down with the Lakers star on @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Wjbw7RONLu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2019

Most of the time when a player asks to be traded away from a franchise, especially a superstar player of Davis' caliber, fans aren't going to take it too well. But at the end of the day, Davis made the move that he felt was best for himself and his career, and it's tough to fault a person for that. Plus, things seem to be going pretty well for Davis in his new home, as he and LeBron James have led the Lakers to a 15-2 start and have them looking like a potential title favorite.