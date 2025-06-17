Though he has yet to make a firm commitment on his future with the Los Angeles Lakers, it seems like LeBron James is gearing up for his 23rd season. The Lakers superstar said in a recent interview with the Associated Press that his current focus is entirely on recovering from a knee injury he suffered in April.

"I have a lot of time to take care of my injury, my knee, the rest of my body and make sure I'm as close to 100% as possible when training camp begins in late September," James said.

James has a $52.6 million player option for next season, which would be the last year on his current contract with the Lakers if he opts in. The 40-year-old James sprained a ligament in his knee in Los Angeles' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which ended the Lakers' NBA playoff run in the first round.

LeBron James still deserves a max salary, but Lakers probably need him to take less to compete for NBA title Sam Quinn

James started 70 regular-season games and all five postseason games for the Lakers last season. He earned the 21st All-Star selection of his career and second-team All-NBA honors after averaging 24.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The elder James also got to share the court with his son, Bronny, for the first time after the Lakers selected Bronny with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Another of James' sons, Bryce, is draft eligible in 2026.

James cited his family as a big reason why he continues playing.

"They're like 'Dad, continue on your dream. This is your dream. Continue on your focus. You've been here for us this whole time,'" James said. "When you have that type of support... it makes it a lot easier."