Lakers' tales of dysfunction continue as issues go up to owner Jeanie Buss

Much has been made of the Lakers' failings in LeBron James' first season in Los Angeles, along with the fallout from Luke Walton being fired and Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation. One of the NBA's premier franchises is in a state of disarray right now, and the team has a lot of questions to answer heading into next season.

A report from ESPN published on Tuesday detailing the team's issues has the Lakers in the news once again. The story detailed a Magic Johnson who was cold and calculating, a far cry from his smiling image in the media, and it also talked about how stressful working for the Lakers was last season.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell delve into the report, taking particular interest in just how deep the problems run. Jeanie Buss didn't make it out of the story unscathed, and the Lakers seem to have systemic issues up and down the organization.

Kanell and Bell assign some of the blame to Johnson, but they also say that some of the tactics he used, while harsh, are normal business moves. They say that the problems run far beyond Johnson, and it's a failure throughout the organization that's led to this mess.

Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.