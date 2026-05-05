The fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers battle the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal matchup on Tuesday as the 2026 NBA playoffs roll on. Los Angeles is coming off a 98-78 win over Houston on Friday to defeat the Rockets in six games, while Oklahoma City completed a four-game sweep of Phoenix, winning 131-122 on April 27. The Lakers (53-29), who won the Pacific Division title, are looking to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2022-23. The Thunder (64-18), who won the Northwest Division, are looking to win back-to-back NBA championships. Lakers guard Luka Doncic (hamstring) remains out. Jalen Williams (hamstring) is out for OKC.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers lead the all-time postseason series 26-15, but the Thunder have won four of the past five postseason meetings. The Thunder are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Thunder odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Lakers picks, check out the Lakers vs. Thunder predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -15.5 at FanDuel Lakers vs. Thunder over/under: 213.5 points Lakers vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -1010, Lakers +653 Lakers vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Lakers vs. Thunder streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Lakers vs. Thunder predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Lakers vs. Thunder, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (213.5). The Lakers have been on a huge Under run as eight of their last 10 games have failed to reach the total, including the last two games in their series against the Rockets.

The teams are projected to combine for 212 total points as the Under hits in 52% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Lakers vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Lakers vs. Thunder at FanDuel here:

How to make Lakers vs. Thunder picks

After simulating each possession of Lakers vs. Thunder 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.