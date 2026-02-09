Two Western Conference contenders will square off on Monday's NBA schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Los Angeles Lakers. OKC (40-13) is the No. 1 seed in the conference but is coming off back-to-back losses, last falling to Houston, 112-106, on Saturday. The Lakers (32-19) are the No. 5 seed out West and have won three in a row, most recently knocking off Golden State, 105-99, on Feb. 7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) are out, but Jalen Williams is not on OKC's injury report after missing the last 10 games.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Oklahoma City won the lone matchup earlier this season. The latest Thunder vs. Lakers odds list Oklahoma City as the 6.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 223.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Thunder picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Lakers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Lakers spread Thunder -6.5 at DraftKings Thunder vs. Lakers over/under: 223.5 points Thunder vs. Lakers money line: Thunder -256, Lakers +208 Thunder vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Lakers streaming: Peacock

How to make Lakers vs. Thunder picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Thunder vs. Lakers 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (227.5 points). Both teams have favored the Over, as the Over is a combined 56-48 for them this season. Also, location matters with this matchup as the Lakers have eclipsed the total in 63% of their home games, while OKC has gone Over in 60% of its road contests. The Thunder have also gone over in four of their last five games overall.

The Lakers have been home underdogs just six times this season, but five of those have gone over the total. Despite Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic being out, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and a returning Jalen Williams are all available. Those three are all forecasted to have more than 19 points, while another seven players are projected to have more than 9 points. The teams combine for 231 points, per the model, with the Over hitting 65.2% of the time.

It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Lakers vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?