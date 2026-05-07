The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder made it look easy against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their best-of-7 NBA Playoffs series. Chet Holmgren had a team-high 24 points and 12 rebounds for OKC in a 108-90 victory to open their Western Conference Playoffs second-round matchup. With Game 2 set for Thursday, Luka Doncic remains out for the Lakers, making the task to pull off a shocker on the road very difficult against the reigning NBA champions, who are without Jalen Williams themselves.

Tipoff from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. OKC is a 15.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Thunder odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 211.5. OKC is at -971 on the money line (risk $971 to win $100). Before making any Thunder vs. Lakers picks, check out the Lakers vs. Thunder predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -15.5 at FanDuel Lakers vs. Thunder over/under: 210.5 points Lakers vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -971, Lakers +635 Lakers vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Lakers vs. Thunder streaming: Prime Video

Top Lakers vs. Thunder predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Lakers vs. Thunder, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (210.5). The Lakers have been on a huge Under run as nine of their last 11 games have failed to reach the total. Just 198 points were scored in Game 1, 15.5 below the total of 213.5. Oddsmakers have responded by dropping the over/under 3 points for this rematch.

L.A. has seen the Over go 5-2 over its last seven road games dating back to the regular season, while the Over is 6-2 for OKC over its last eight games overall. The teams are projected to combine for 211 total points as the Over hits in 52.3% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Lakers vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Lakers vs. Thunder at FanDuel here:

How to make Lakers vs. Thunder picks

After simulating each possession of Lakers vs. Thunder 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.