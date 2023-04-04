On opening night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors and fell to last place in the Western Conference standings. From October 18, 2022, through March 4, 2023, the Lakers never even managed to crack the top 10 in the conference standings, essentially making them a lottery team for the first four-and-a-half months of the 2022-23 season.

What a difference a single month can make. As of this writing, the Lakers have climbed to No. 7 in the West. Mathematically speaking, they can finish anywhere from No. 4 to No. 11, giving them the possibility of home-court advantage in the first round or missing the play-in tournament entirely. In all likelihood, they will land somewhere in between, but that fact comes with a number of caveats.

The Lakers, Clippers, Warriors and Pelicans are all currently tied with 38 losses. Technically, they could wind up tied with as many as eight different teams, and the NBA's tiebreaking procedures are extremely complicated, especially when multiple teams are involved. So let's go through these scenarios and create a guide for what would happen in the event of a tie between the Lakers and their competition.

The impossible ties

Just to get this out of the way, the best record that the Lakers can finish with is 44-38, and the worst record the Lakers can finish with is 40-42. That makes ties technically feasible with all but six teams in the conference. The Nuggets, Grizzlies and Kings have already won too many games for the Lakers to catch them. The Blazers, Spurs and Rockets have lost too many games to catch the Lakers. Every other team in the conference is fair game for a possible tie.

The two-team ties

Most two-team ties can be solved pretty simply. If one team has a better head-to-head record against the other, they win the tiebreaker. The eight teams the Lakers could possibly be tied with are the Suns, Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Thunder, Mavericks and Jazz. Here's how those tiebreakers shake out right now:

The Lakers have officially won the season series with the Warriors, Pelicans and Thunder, giving them the two-team tiebreaker over any of those four times.

The Lakers have officially lost the season series with the Timberwolves and Mavericks, meaning a two-team tie would go against the Lakers in either scenario.

The Lakers still have two games left against the Jazz and one against the Suns, and if they win all of those games, they can tie both in their season series. However, it is worth noting that the Jazz would need to go undefeated the rest of the way to tie the Lakers in the standings, so if they somehow did manage a tie, they would have the tiebreaker by virtue of a 4-0 record against the Lakers this season.

The Lakers still have one game remaining against the Clippers but lost the first three, so the Clippers automatically win the head-to-head tiebreaker.

So, sounds fairly simple, right? The Lakers have already settled six of their eight possible two-team ties. The seventh, against Utah, will either end with Utah winning both games and clinching the tiebreaker or with the Lakers finishing ahead of the Jazz in the standings.

That leaves only one stone unturned. If the Lakers lose to the Suns on Friday, Phoenix not only clinches the tiebreaker over the Lakers, but a superior record as well. If the Lakers win that game along and make up two more games in the standings in the three remaining contests each team has outside of their head-to-head bout, they'd be tied at 43-39 at the end of the season without a settled head-to-head tiebreaker.

So what comes next? The second tiebreaker goes to division winners, but in this scenario, the Kings would automatically be the Pacific Division champion. The third tiebreaker is division record, which only applies if the two teams are in the same division. The Lakers and Suns fortunately are, but sadly for the purple and gold, Phoenix will win this tiebreaker handily. The Suns are 9-5 in the division while the Lakers are 5-9. That means that for the Lakers to actually pass the Suns in the standings, they would have to win all four of their remaining games while the Suns would have to lose all four of their remaining games. That isn't happening, so we can safely assume the Lakers will be behind the Suns in the final Western Conference standings.

Three-plus-team ties

When three or more teams are tied in the standings, the NBA uses the following protocol to settle the standings:

Division winners automatically beat non-division winners. However, as the Nuggets, Grizzlies and Kings have all clinched better records than the Lakers, they will not be involved in these scenarios.

Winning percentage in games played between the three teams comes up next.

Winning percentage within the division follows only if all the teams involved are in the same division.

Winning percentage within the conference follows after that.

Winning percentage among teams within the top 10 in the conference in question is the second-to-last tiebreaker.

Finally, point-differential serves as the sixth and final tiebreaker.

What is important to note here is that, in the case of multi-team ties, the tiebreakers reset once a single tie is broken. For example, if there is a tie between Team A, Team B and Team C, and Team A has the best winning percentage in games played between the two of them, Teams B and C would then start the process over again with just the two of them.

With so many teams clustered in the Western Conference, tracking every possible three-team tiebreaker possibility would take up the rest of your day. The three teams worth covering here, from the Lakers' perspective, are the three other 38-win teams in the standings: the Clippers, the Warriors and the Pelicans. Here is how those tiebreakers work out:

In a three-way tie between the Lakers, Pelicans and Warriors, the Lakers would receive the highest seed by virtue of their superior head-to-head record over both teams. The Pelicans and Warriors split their individual season series, and they aren't in the same division, so the next tiebreaker would be conference games. New Orleans currently has a one-game lead on that front, but if they wound up tied, the Pelicans would still come out ahead by virtue of their superior record in games against top-10 Western Conference opponents.

In a three-way tie between the Lakers, Warriors and Clippers, the Clippers would receive the highest seed. The Warriors and Clippers split their season series 2-2, but the Clippers will win their season series against the Lakers no matter what. That guarantees them the best head-to-head record against the trio. The Lakers, by virtue of their 3-1 record against the Warriors, would finish ahead of Golden State.

In a three-way tie between the Lakers, Clippers and Pelicans, the outcome would rely on Wednesday's game between the Lakers and Clippers. The Lakers are 3-1 against the Pelicans. The Clippers are 0-3 against the Pelicans. Currently, the Clippers are 3-0 against the Lakers, giving them a 3-3 overall record within the trio compared to a 3-4 overall record for the Lakers. However, if the Lakers defeat the Clippers on Wednesday, they would move to 4-4 against the Clippers and Pelicans whereas the Clippers would be 3-4 against the Lakers and Pelicans. Therefore, if the Lakers win on Wednesday, the tiebreaker order between the three would go Lakers, Pelicans, Clippers. If the Clippers win on Wednesday, the tiebreaker order between the three would go Clippers, Lakers and Pelicans.

In a four-way tie between the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers and Pelicans, the winner of Wednesday's game between the Lakers and Clippers would receive the highest seed. The Lakers currently have the best head-to-head record against the bunch at 6-5, but the Clippers, who are 5-5 against these teams, would overtake them with a win on Wednesday. If the Clippers come out on top, the Lakers would receive the second-highest seed thanks to their three-way tiebreaker over the Pelicans and Warriors.

This gets immensely more complicated if multi-team ties involve any of the teams that are currently two or more losses behind the Lakers, but among the teams they are currently tied with, the outcomes appear fairly positive. With four games left on their schedule, the Lakers appear to have a strong chance to escape the play-in tournament and finish in the top six in the Western Conference.