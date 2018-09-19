Lakers to 'ease' Lonzo Ball back, hold him out of full-contact practice when team opens training camp
Luke Walton says L.A. will play it safe with Ball, who underwent a knee procedure in July
When the Los Angeles Lakers open up training camp with their new-look squad led by LeBron James, there will be one notable absence -- at least during full-contact drills. According to Lakers coach Luke Walton, second-year point guard Lonzo Ball will not be ready for a full practice.
Ball underwent a knee procedure back in July, and while it was relatively minor, the Lakers don't want to take any chances with his recovery. Thus, Walton and the team have decided to ease him back into action when camp begins. Via ESPN:
Lonzo Ball will not participate in full-contact practice when the Los Angeles Lakers open training camp next week, head coach Luke Walton said.
"He will be in camp participating. He won't be doing full 5-on-5 contact at camp, at the start of camp," Walton said in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet that will air at 8 p.m. PT Wednesday. "So we're starting to ease him into it again, play some one-on-one, things like that, half-court stuff."
"But with a player of his ability, and how much he's gonna be a part of our future, the conversation is ... take as much time as you need to make sure he's healthy. We won't rush him back at all."
As Walton noted, Ball has plenty of talent -- even with an inconsistent outside shot -- and figures to be a big part of the Lakers' future. Especially now that they have LeBron James. So, yes, it may be disappointing that he's not quite ready to go all-out, but it's better to play it safe now than risk re-aggravating his knee.
