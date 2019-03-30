Lakers to hold out LeBron James for the remainder of his disappointing first season in Los Angeles

LeBron James' first season with the Los Angeles Lakers is officially over.

Early on Saturday evening, the Lakers announced that after a discussion with the their medical staff, LeBron will be held out for the remainder of the team's games. Via NBA.com/Lakers:

The following statement was issued today by Lakers President of Basketball Operations, Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Lakers General Manager, Rob Pelinka: "After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers."

The decision to shut LeBron down for the remainder of the season comes less than 24 hours after he put up 27 points, three rebounds and nine assists on the Charlotte Hornets in the Lakers' 129-115 victory. It was the third win in four games for Los Angeles, but, of course, didn't mean much because they've long been eliminated from the playoffs.

Given that fact, and, with only six games remaining, it makes plenty of sense to sit LeBron down. Especially considering that he's still dealing with a groin injury that held him out for 18 games earlier in the season.

That injury, suffered on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors, proved to be one of the main reasons the Lakers, back in action on Sunday against the Pelicans (6 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season. At the time of the injury, the Lakers were in fourth place in the West at 20-14. Once LeBron came back, they were just 26-25, and in ninth. They never recovered.

There were all sorts of factors in this being a disappointing season for both LeBron and the Lakers, but his injury was one of the most notable. LeBron finished the season averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists over 55 games -- the fewest he's played in his career.

This is the first time "The King" won't be playing in the postseason since 2005, and it snaps a personal streak of eight straight NBA Finals appearances.