On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers will finally unveil their long-awaited statue of team legend Kobe Bryant outside of Crypto.com Arena ahead of their matchup against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. On Tuesday, they revealed that they are going all out to honor the late superstar. On Thursday, the Lakers will wear the Bryant-inspired Black Mamba alternate uniforms to honor their five-time champion.

The extremely popular Black Mamba alternate uniforms have been used sparingly in recent seasons. They debuted during the 2017-18 campaign, but were most famously used during the 2020 championship run in the Orlando bubble. They black and yellow uniforms use a snakeskin-like print and includes "LA 24" on the belt with both of Bryant's uniform numbers, No. 8 and No. 24, under the flap of one of the pant legs on the shorts.

Thursday was chosen for the unveiling of the statue for the date's significance to the Bryant family. The date itself is February 8, 2024, or 2-8-24. Bryant obviously wore No. 8 and No. 24 during his 20-year Lakers career, and his daughter Gianna, who also died in the 2020 helicopter accident that claimed his life, wore No. 2 during her amateur career.

Bryant will be the seventh Laker to be honored with a statue. Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, announcer Chick Hearn and former Bryant teammate Shaquille O'Neal all have statues outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Bryant will sadly join Hearn as the only Laker legends in that group to have their statues unveiled posthumously, though, as Hearn's statue came eight years after his 2002 death.