Lakers to waive Andrew Bogut; veteran center expected to join playoff team
The Lakers are releasing their veteran big man with no real shot at the playoffs
The Lakers and Andrew Bogut are parting ways. The Lakers have announced they will waive the veteran center. Bogut hopes to use this as a chance to go sign with a playoff team, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. That's clearly not in the cards for Los Angeles, which is sitting at 11-27 and currently on a nine-game losing streak.
Los Angeles signed Bogut with the hopes that his veteran experience and defense would be able to raise the Lakers up. At first, there were positive results for the Lakers as a whole. They ranked in the top five in defensive rating for a good chunk of the season. However, as the losses have piled up the defense has fallen apart as well.
If Bogut can't raise the Lakers' defense or help them win games, then there isn't much reason for him to be on a rebuilding Los Angeles team. In the offseason he was connected to the Celtics so there's a possibility he goes there, but where he ends up will likely be some contending team looking to bolster its roster for the playoffs.
With the Lakers, their defense was never better when he was on the floor as they gave up 99.7 points per 100 possessions. However, their offense was also at its worst when he was on the floor. At 33 years old, there isn't much more that Bogut can provide other rim protection. Someone out there will likely need that, but it's unlikely he'll be playing a major role wherever he ends up.
