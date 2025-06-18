The largest sale in NBA and North American sports history took place on Wednesday when Mark Walter, the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, entered an agreement to buy majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers from the Buss family for a valuation of approximately $10 billion, according to ESPN.

That number would mark the largest franchise sale in North American sports history. It would break the previous record held by the Boston Celtics when their ownership group agreed to sell the franchise for $6.1 billion to Bill Chisholm, the managing director and co-founder of the California-based private equity firm Symphony Technology Group, in March.

The Buss family has owned the Lakers since 1979, when Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the team from Jack Kent Cooke. Jerry Buss died in 2012 and his daughter, Jeanie Buss, has been the governor ever since. Buss will reportedly retain her role as the team's governor after the sale.

Some of the largest team sales in Northern American sports have come during the 2020s. Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, headlined an investment group that purchased the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion in 2023. Mat Ishbia, the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, purchased the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion.

1. Los Angeles Lakers (2025): $10 billion

The reported price for the sale is $10 billion. The Buss family trust, which includes all six Buss siblings, owned 66% of the team prior to the sale. Walter and his partners owned 27% of the Lakers before buying one of the most iconic franchises in sports. Walter has deep pockets, which should help the Lakers heading into the first full season of the Luka Dončić era. As the owner of the Dodgers, Walter has been no stranger to big contracts. The Dodgers handed Shohei Ohtani a massive 10-year, $700 million contract in 2023. Dončić has a player option for the 2026-27 season.

2. Boston Celtics (2025): $6.1 billion



Given the spike in franchise valuations in recent years, the Celtics were guaranteed to set a new bar for an NBA franchise sale. Grousbeck will maintain control through the 2027-28 season as the Celtics look to hang another banner or two by the time he fully steps away.

3. Washington Commanders (2023): $6.05 billion

Snyder didn't go quietly, but eventually relented in his fight to keep the Commanders by selling them to Josh Harris (who is also part of the Philadelphia 76ers ownership group) for just over $6 billion to reset the sports franchise market. Harris' tenure as owner got off to a terrific start as the team found its franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels and made a surprising run to the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

4. Denver Broncos (2022): $4.65 billion

The Pat Bowlen Trust sold the team to the Walton-Penner family (of Walmart fame) in 2022, three years after the death of longtime owner Pat Bowlen. The $4.65 billion sale was at the time the biggest in U.S. sports history and Rob Walton, the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, immediately became the wealthiest owner in the NFL.

5. Phoenix Suns and Mercury (2023): $4 billion

Mat Ishbia acquired the Suns and Mercury as a package deal from Robert Sarver in 2023 in a sale that was the largest in NBA history at the time. Under Ishbia, the Suns have been aggressive in trying to acquire stars, but while they've racked up the league's highest luxury tax bill, they've not matched that with the kind of on-court success they hoped for.

6. Dallas Mavericks (2023): $3.5 billion

Mark Cuban's decision to sell a majority stake in the Mavericks in 2023 was perhaps the most shocking sale on this list, as Cuban had become one of the most prominent owners in all of sports. He sold over 70% of his stake in the team to Miriam Adelson in 2023 for $3.5 million, and new ownership promptly lit any goodwill with Mavs fans on fire by trading Luka Doncic two years later.

7. Charlotte Hornets (2023): $3 billion

Michael Jordan selling the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion to a group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin in 2023 took many by surprise. The fact that a Hornets team that has never made it past the second round of the playoffs in its entire existence and has just three playoff appearances in the last 20 years could sell for that much was pretty jaw-dropping, even with the Mavs and Suns being priced where they were that same year.

8. New York Mets (2020): $2.4 billion

Steve Cohen set the bar for MLB franchise sales with his 2020 purchase of the New York Mets from the disgraced Wilpon family, topping the Dodgers sale from 2012. Cohen quickly became one of the more aggressive owners in terms of roster spending (alongside the Dodgers), headlined by the record contract handed out to Juan Soto.

9. Brooklyn Nets (2019): $2.35 billion

Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets in two stages, first acquiring a 49% stake and then buying out the other half of Mikhail Prokorov's stake in the team in 2019. The total sale was for north of $3 billion, but that included ownership of the Barclays Center. The team itself was valued at $2.35 billion when he completed the purchase.

10. Carolina Panthers (2017): $2.275 billion

When Jerry Richardson opted to sell the Panthers in 2017, David Tepper went from a minority owner of the Steelers to a majority owner in Carolina. The hedge fund manager paid cash for the Panthers in 2017, setting a new record for a franchise purchase at the time, but the ownership change has not seen the team enjoy the kind of turnaround fans hoped for in Carolina.

11. Houston Rockets (2019): $2.2 billion

Five years after Ballmer reset the market for NBA franchise sales, Tilman Fertitta exceeded it with his $2.2 billion purchase of the Rockets from Leslie Alexander. Fertitta had reportedly tried to purchase the team in 1993 but was beat out by Alexander in bidding, and paid a whole lot more to acquire the team 26 years later.

12. Los Angeles Dodgers (2012): $2.15 billion

Steve McCourt's sale of the Dodgers to Guggenheim Baseball Management in 2012 held the title of the biggest sale in American pro sports for five years. Since the Guggenheim group acquired the team, few ownership groups have spent more money on their rosters than the Dodgers.

13. Los Angeles Clippers (2014): $2 billion

Steve Ballmer reset the NBA franchise valuation market when he purchased the Clippers in 2014 after Donald Sterling was forced to sell. The Microsoft co-founder was determined to land an NBA franchise and shocked many with a $2 billion offer for the once-lowly Clippers. Ballmer has since invested more than $1 billion more into the newly built Intuit Dome to give the Clippers a new home.