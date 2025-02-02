The NBA world was shaken on Saturday night as the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The reports were so unexpected that many questioned if the news were true. But the deal is happening, and we can all process it together alongside Dirk Nowitzki, Joel Embiid, Patrick Mahomes, and many others.
Nowitzki, a Mavs legend, simply tweeted a shocked emoji.
😳— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 2, 2025
Nowitzki and others were understandably left confused. Doncic is only 25 years old and has been a star in Dallas since joining the Mavs' roster in 2018. Meanwhile, Davis helped the Lakers to the 2020 title.
"Wait, what?" said Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback who's a week away from trying to win his fourth Super Bowl ring.
Wait what?— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 2, 2025
"April fools right?" said New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
April fools right?— Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 2, 2025
Most reactions were those of surprise, but Dwyane Wade, James' friend and former teammate in Miami, loved the idea of LeBron teaming up with Luka.
It is easy to see why many assumed the reports were fake. Bam Adebayo, Alex Caruso and Tyrese Haliburton were amongst those who initially doubted the news.
Did somebody steal shams phone??— 13am Adebayo (@Bam1of1) February 2, 2025
Nah shams gotta be hacked 💀— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 2, 2025
Shams got hacked?— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 2, 2025
Knicks' Josh Hart has questions about how this happened, as does Clippers' Bones Hyland, Cavs' Tristan Thompson and more.
Huh?????— Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 2, 2025
Wait huhhh???? 😭 ain’t no way Luka agreed to this man ion believe this tweet https://t.co/8Noq6euZrj— Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) February 2, 2025
"Luka getting traded from Dallas has to have a deeper story behind it," Thompson said. "This just doesn't happen on a random Saturday night."
Luka getting traded from Dallas has to have a deeper story behind it. This just doesn’t happen on a random Saturday night.— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 2, 2025
🤯— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) February 2, 2025
wtf ?????— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) February 2, 2025
Gotta pack them bags just in case now a days . If the Don got traded only lord knows— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 2, 2025
"I believe that defense wins championships," Mavericks GM Nico Harrison said. "I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We're built to win now and in the future."