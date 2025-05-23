After the Lakers traded Anthony Davis to the Mavericks for Luka Dončić, the entire NBA world knew they would be pursuing trades for a center replacement. They appeared to get that done by trading for Hornets big man Mark Williams but rescinded the trade after the deadline due to a failed physical, leaving them without a quality center option the rest of the season.

That proved to be a significant problem this postseason. They got bullied inside by a much bigger Timberwolves team in five in the first round of the playoffs. As they shift their attention to the offseason, the focus for the front office remains the same as it did at the trade deadline: acquire a quality defensive center who can be a pick-and-roll lob combination with Dončić and LeBron James.

We know the Lakers went after Williams at the request of Dončić, so it's safe to say he will have some input in who they target this summer. We also learned this week that Williams wasn't the only young center in the East the Lakers tried to get. Dave McMenamin told Jason McIntyre on the "Straight Fire" podcast that L.A. "made a call" to the Atlanta Hawks about a trade for Onyeka Okongwu.

Okongwu profiles similarly to Williams (albeit in not quite as big a body) as a young, highly athletic lob finisher who is a strong rim protector on the defensive end; he is also a pretty versatile defender in space. That those two players share similar qualities certainly isn't by mistake, and as we head into this summer, it seems like a safe bet that the Lakers main trade targets at center will feature those traits. Basically, the Lakers are trying to find their own version of Dereck Lively II, who Dončić loved playing with in Dallas.

As it pertains to Okongwu, one would assume the Lakers were wiling to offer something similar to the package of Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and their 2031 unprotected first-round pick for the L.A. native. The Hawks front office at the time didn't view that as enough to part with a talented young player on a team-friendly contract (he just finished the first year of a 4-year, $61 million deal).

The question is whether that stance on Okongwu will change this summer when a new executive takes over the front office in Atlanta. A lot will depend on whether a new regime plans on making wholesale changes to the Hawks roster or just making tweaks. If it's the former and they look to deal Trae Young and others, perhaps acquiring a first rounder plus a player on a rookie deal becomes more palatable for the Hawks, and the Lakers could rekindle talks on Okongwu.

If not, the Lakers will have to continue canvassing the league to find a big man that fits their needs. Outside of the free agent class and Okongwu or Williams, four names stand out as the top potential trade targets for the Lakers this summer.

Potential Lakers trade targets

With the Cavaliers latest postseason flop, they will have to at least consider shaking up their core. If they do so, Allen figures to be the odd man out, and he'd be an ideal target for the Lakers. The challenge would be coming up with a trade package that entices the Cavaliers, who will still be trying to contend themselves. Even so, I think it's the first call the Lakers should make.

From there, we shift to three younger teams in different stages of building. Jakob Poeltl isn't the hyper-athletic lob threat Dončić is fond of (he had 29 dunks all of last season), but he'd be a tremendous defensive anchor and is a talented finisher at the rim and on the short roll. Toronto would also probably be more inclined to be intrigued by landing a young player like Knecht and a pick than some of the playoff hopefuls.

Claxton would be more of a traits fit with what the Lakers seemingly want, and we know the Nets are still very much in the teardown and rebuild phase. He's an athletic rim protector and lob threat, and he is a player that looks better with better players around him to set him up -- which he'd have with Dončić and James. They were patient at the deadline and didn't move off of Claxton, Cameron Johnson and others, but this summer they figure to be open for business.

Another team that suffered an early exit this postseason was the Orlando Magic, and if they're looking to clear up their roster log jam in the frontcourt, the Lakers should be trying to get in on the action. Isaac carries some injury history concerns, but he played 71 games this past season and has incredible defensive instincts and abilities. He's played power forward in Orlando, and I think given his injury history, the Lakers would need to find another center who can help eat up regular season minutes. Still, he could work as a small-ball five and would provide a huge lift to L.A.'s defense. From the Magic's perspective, if they could get Knecht back in a deal his shot-making on the perimeter could help fill a big need.