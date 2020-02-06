Lakers trade rumors: Multiple teams asking Los Angeles about fan-favorite Alex Caruso ahead of deadline
Kyle Kuzma isn't the only young Laker drawing interest ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline
Kyle Kuzma has drawn the bulk of the headlines when it comes to Lakers rumors as the trade deadline approaches, but he isn't the only young player on the roster drawing interest. Multiple teams have asked the Lakers about backup guard Alex Caruso, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports -- a proposition likely to infuriate the millions of fans who attempted to vote Caruso into the All-Star Game last month.
While Caruso's status as a fan-favorite has drawn some eye rolls, his status as a critical component of the Lakers' rotation is undeniable. His net rating of plus-10.6 trails only LeBron James on the entire Lakers roster, and the team as a whole only outscores opponents by 5.2 points per 100 possessions when he moves to the bench. While he is an inconsistent shooter and mediocre ball-handler, his defense is terrific and his energy is infectious.
It is unknown at this point which teams asked the Lakers about Caruso, or what they would have been willing to offer in return. While not untouchable, the Lakers have no reason to dangle Caruso for anything less than a great return if they can avoid it. At 25 years old, he is the second-youngest player on the active roster, trailing only Kuzma, and he is signed to an incredibly team-friendly two-year, $5.5 million contract. He has a chance to be a significant part of the Lakers core for the next several years.
But with critical needs for a secondary ball-handler and wing defender, the Lakers may have to give up more than they'd hoped to build a champion this season. If Kuzma alone isn't enough to entice the few teams that have pieces that could help the Lakers, Caruso's inclusion might be a necessity. Given their overall depth, that is the only scenario in which such a trade would make sense. The return he would net along just wouldn't be significant enough to be worthwhile. Packing him with Kuzma, though, could net an extremely valuable player.
With less than a day left before the deadline, though, nothing appears imminent. Haynes' report is careful to phrase these talks as other teams calling the Lakers, not the other way around. Caruso isn't off-limits, but the Lakers aren't looking to trade him either, and that will be reflected in the offers that they receive until Thursday afternoon.
