The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Finals over seven months ago, but until Wednesday they still didn't have a banner commemorating the 17th title in franchise history. But finally, ahead of their game against the Houston Rockets, the Lakers unveiled the banner in a pre-game ceremony.

While the Lakers received their championship rings on opening night, they wanted to hold off on the banner ceremony until fans were allowed back in the building. California gave the all clear on April 15, and the Lakers have been hosting a limited number of fans since then.

"We've waited until now because our banner has always been about our fans," owner Jeanie Buss said. "It's so good to hear you guys together and be together as family, again."

LeBron James, who is currently sidelined due to a persistent ankle injury, also spoke during the ceremony.

"On behalf of my teammates, coaching staff, training staff, myself and the other team captain, A.D., we would not send this banner to the rafters without you guys," LeBron said. "I know we're missing a lot of our Laker faithful, but this is absolutely for you guys. We said we would not reveal this banner until we had some of you guys in the seats. This is your guys' moment. We had our ring night, we wanted you guys there, but we made sure we saved the banner for y'all. We love you guys, and the road to back-to-back starts in about a week. Let's get going."

Anthony Davis, also sitting out due to adductor tightness, echoed LeBron's words. "Without you guys we wouldn't be able to raise this banner or have this trophy behind me," Davis said. "Like Bron said, let's get it going and try to repeat."