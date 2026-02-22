In a career that has been filled with memorable moments, Pat Riley made history once again on Sunday by becoming the first Los Angeles Lakers coach to receive a statue.

Riley, who has served as the Miami Heat's president since 1995, was back in Los Angeles this weekend as the Lakers made him the eighth member of the franchise to receive a statue outside Crypto.com Arena. Riley won six NBA titles with the Lakers that included one as a player, one as an assistant coach and four as head coach during franchise's iconic "Showtime" era during the 1980s.

The statue depicts Riley with his patented slicked back hair and dressed in one of his tailored Armani suits. The statue also includes the following quote Riley that has long attributed to his father, the same quote he referenced during his famous pregame speech that helped spearhead the Lakers' comeback over the Boston Celtics during the 1985 NBA Finals:

"There will come a time when you are challenged. And when that time comes, you must plant your feet. You must stand firm. You must make a point. About who you are, what you do, and where you come from. And when that time comes, you do it."

Several prominent figures in Lakers history spoke at the statue unveiling, including Showtime stars Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Shaquille O'Neal, a fellow former Lakers great who won a title with Riley with the Heat in 2006, also spoke in a video that was played. Dwyane Wade, who led the Heat to that championship victory over the Dallas Mavericks, also spoke at the ceremony. Heat owner Micky Arison was also in attendance.

O'Neal, during his speech, recalled a practice where he confronted Riley, who stood his ground.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh, this man is different.'" O'Neal recalled. "You don't build dynasties if you're afraid of personalities, and Pat was never afraid."

O'Neal also confirmed that Riley -- a master motivator -- did indeed dunk his head in a bucket of freezing water and held his breath for more than four minutes in an effort to galvanize his team.

"Finally, he came up, gasping for air, and said, 'We cannot win unless we treat it as if it's our last breath,'" O'Neal recalled. "That's how he coached. Everything urgent, everything intense, everything championship level. And that mentality, that's why this statue belongs here."

Johnson, who became arguably the greatest point guard in NBA history under Riley's watch, called on the other "Showtime" members in the audience to stand while giving his speech.

Jeanie Buss, the governor and minority owner of the Lakers, also spoke while reference what her farther, the late Dr. Jerry Buss, said of Riley during his 2010 induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

"Dr. Buss was right of course. Pat really was a guardian angel for this franchise, its employees, and most important, its fans across the world," she said.

A tenacious, blue collar player who played for the legendary Adolph Rupp at Kentucky, Riley was a member of the 1971 Lakers team that won a then-NBA record 69 regular season games and continues to hold the NBA record with 33 consecutive games. He then dabbled in broadcasting before winning a title in 1980 as Paul Westhead's assistant.

Riley was promoted to head coach during the 1982 season and quickly guided the Lakers to another NBA title. The Lakers then lost consecutive NBA Finals that included a gut-wrenching loss the Celtics in 1984 in a classic series that went the distance.

In what was arguably his greatest coaching moment, Riley led the Lakers to a six-game series win over the Celtics in the 1985 NBA Finals after Los Angeles lost by 34 points in Game 1 in a game that was immediately dubbed "The Memorial Day Massacre." Riley's passionate leadership appeared to have a significant impact on Abdul-Jabbar, who at age 38 was named the MVP of the series after leading the Lakers to their first championship series win over the Celtics.

Two years later, the Lakers defeated the Celtics in the NBA Finals on the strength of Johnson, who was named the MVP of the regular season and the Finals after Riley directed him at the start of the season to become the focal point of the offense from a scoring standpoint, something that point guards of that era seldom did.

"I said, 'Did you ask Kareem?'" Johnson jokingly recalled saying to Riley during his speech. "He pushed me to a whole other level. ... Pat was way ahead of his time in coaching."

During the team's victory celebration, Riley famously guaranteed the Lakers would successfully defend their title. It wasn't easy, by the Lakers did defeat the Pistons in a classic seven-game series to become the NBA's first repeat champion in 19 years.

Riley later enjoyed successful coaching stops with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. In 1994, he led the Knicks to their first NBA Finals appearance in 21 years. In Miami, he coached the Heat to their first title before overseeing the franchise's last two championship wins as team president.

"Pat could build different identities in different cities," Wade said during his speech. "Showtime to grit, it's the same standard, it's the same leadership. Just a little different style."

As he concluded his speech, Riley fittingly alluded to the Lakers' arch rival, whom they would face yet again later in the day.

"The time has come to kick some ass," Riley told the crowd. "The time has come to kick some Boston ass."