Lakers veterans had heated exchange with Luke Walton after loss to Warriors, per report

All of the drama finally boiled over in the Lakers locker room on Saturday night. Amid constant trade rumors, LeBron James' injury and coach Luke Walton possibly being on the hot seat, the team's veterans reportedly had a heated exchange with Walton following their loss to the Golden State Warriors.

As uncertainty surrounds Lakers into deadline week, several veterans -- including Michael Beasley -- had an emotionally-charged verbal exchange with head coach Luke Walton postgame tonight, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. It stopped short of turning physical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2019

According to Shams Charania's report, the incident did not turn physical, but featured numerous veterans, including Michael Beasley, yelling at Walton. The incident came shortly after the Lakers, who were once again playing without LeBron James, blew a second-half lead to the Warriors. Per the report, the veterans took offense to Walton's speech about playing unselfishly.

In postgame locker room, Luke Walton preached to players on playing unselfishly, sources said, when several veteran players snapped back. As one source described it, “Heated scene.” https://t.co/w7YXNeVgRl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2019

Down by double digits early, the Lakers turned things around to take a nine-point lead in the third quarter. But by the end of the frame, the Warriors were back in front and they pulled away in the fourth to secure a 115-101 victory.

Over the past week, pretty much the entire roster has been the subject of trade rumors, as the Lakers enhanced their pursuit of Anthony Davis. The Pelicans big man publicly declared that he wants a trade, and the Lakers are at the forefront of the pursuit, with mutual interest from Davis.

Additionally, there have been reports that LeBron James' camp is not too subtle about the fact that they want Walton out as coach. On top of that, the team has struggled in recent weeks without LeBron, who returned on Thursday night in their win over the Clippers, but sat out on Saturday to rest.

All of that is a lot for a team to deal with, and it appears everyone had to let out a little steam after a tough loss. Without being in the locker room, it's tough to know how serious the incident was or how much it will affect the team moving forward. Regardless, the Lakers are not in a good place right now.