Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Philadelphia 31-13; Los Angeles 28-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Staples Center. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Los Angeles and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 128-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Los Angeles was down 102-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Dennis Schroder put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, winning 108-98. The 76ers relied on the efforts of center Tony Bradley, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards, and power forward Tobias Harris, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. Bradley's performance made up for a slower matchup against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Bradley's points were the most he has had all year.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Los Angeles and the 76ers were neck-and-neck, but Los Angeles came up empty-handed after a 107-106 loss. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a 5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won seven out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.